Watch Now: Music Resource Center puts church building home up for sale

Crammed between an aging bus station, a firehouse and the Salvation Army, the Ridge Street storefront of the former Mount Zion Baptist Church is easy to miss despite its rising spire and a big for-sale sign.

The Charlottesville church, built in 1884 by a congregation of African Americans and for the last 17 years home to the Music Resource Center, is on the market.

Although the youth music center eventually will leave the building, it’s not going anywhere. It just needs a bigger home.

“I love this space. It’s absolutely beautiful and a great piece of history, but we just need more room,” said Alice K. Fox, the center’s executive director. “We have more participants than space and there’s quite a bit of money that needs to go into fixing up and maintaining an historic building. We’ve just outgrown it.”

The Music Resource Center first opened in 1995 in a rehearsal space above the nightclub Trax, which for decades served as a venue for performers from The Ramones and Marilyn Manson to John Mayer and Nickelback.

From lessons and performing to writing and recording and even internships at local venues, the center has helped instill in area youth a sense of accomplishment, life skills and the love of boogie.