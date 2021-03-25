Watch Now: Locals who travel out of town for first COVID shot cannot get second in town

Central Virginians who get their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or out of town need to return to that location to get the second round, Blue Ridge Health District officials said Thursday.
Officials said anyone seeking their first shot should register with the health district, but also look to pharmacies and other locations where they may get a shot sooner.
“We want people to be vaccinated. That’s the goal,” said Kathryn Goodman, health district spokeswoman. “We understand that it’s hard to be patient and to wait for the vaccine supplies to increase in the health district.”
Goodman said the state doles out second doses based on how many first doses a health district delivers.
“Our vaccine supply for second doses relies on how many first doses are administered in our health district,” Goodman said. “We are, unfortunately, unable to provide second doses [for those who traveled] and we want people to be aware of that.”
Officials said they have 3,640 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on hand for next week. The doses will be distributed at the former JC Penney store in Fashion Square. The district also has 1,100 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Appointments currently are full and walk-ins are not being accepted.
The University of Virginia-run vaccination center in Seminole Square has 2,510 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,280 second doses of the vaccines set aside for those who have made appointments.
The BRHD comments came at a virtual press conference called after social media posts in the past week led some local residents and UVa students to go to Danville to get first doses. The posts said a recently opened state-operated clinic was tossing out vaccines for lack of people interested in getting the shots.
“The folks down there said they had over 40 cancellations and they’d rather someone get the shot before they expire,” a Reddit poster said.
Similar posts circulated on Twitter, Next Door and Facebook. Some residents offered to drive elderly neighbors to the site.
In recent days, dozens of UVa students have posted photos of their vaccination cards and described driving to Danville to the vaccination center at a shuttered JC Penney store there.
Other area residents have posted photos of vaccination cards from Danville, Petersburg, Lynchburg and Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Students who got the shot were criticized by some for showing their privilege and taking shots away from poor and less privileged Danville-area residents.
UVa officials did not rebuke students but asked that they follow state health department guidelines.
“The Virginia Department of Health is the final word on vaccine eligibility and distribution,” said Brian Coy, UVa spokesman. “We encourage all UVa community members to follow their guidance, including phasing guidelines that determine which people are eligible for the vaccine at any given time.”
The Danville clinic is run by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Its vaccines are set aside by the state and are not related to those vaccines the state distributes to local health districts such as the Blue Ridge Health District.
Goodman said the BRHD has checked into whether vaccines were being discarded for lack of recipients at the Danville center.
“We’ve been assured that our state office has been working with the contracting company that’s helping with the Danville Community Vaccination Center to assure that no vaccines are going to waste,” she said.
Late Wednesday, the two organizations that run the Danville clinic announced they would turn away any walk-ins looking for a shot. Any excess vaccine, they said, would be distributed to Danville-area residents.
Social media posts on Thursday from local residents confirmed they were not allowed to get the vaccine.
State health officials said there were issues with vaccine distribution at the Danville center shortly after its March 15 opening, but that those have been addressed.
“Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case,” the departments said in the release. “Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized.”
Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the Blue Ridge Health District, said she expects the district will send out invitations to those pre-registered to make appointments. The invitations will come out in the next week for those in phases 1A and 1B.
“It doesn’t mean we will have vaccines next week, but you will know when your shot is available,” Bonds said, noting that appointments could be made for weeks in the future. “We were told there would be more vaccine available, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.”
Bonds said people should use whatever resources are available to get their vaccine. She noted numerous pharmacies offer the shots, although many are outside of the area.
“We encourage people to use all of the different avenues that they might have available to get a vaccine,” she said. “They may not be in our health district, but if you’re willing to drive, I think it’s worthwhile.”
She noted that the pharmacies also have separate registration requirements. Pre-registering for the health district shot does not register someone for a pharmacy shot.
Bonds said she understands people are frustrated by the seemingly slow rollout of the vaccines, but noted that Central Virginia has large numbers of medical personnel, nursing home residents and older people with health problems.
All of those are in the first priority groups for vaccines, she said.
“I know it’s really difficult to wait and I promise we are working to get every vaccine that comes into the health district into someone’s arm,” she said.