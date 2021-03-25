Watch Now: Locals who travel out of town for first COVID shot cannot get second in town

State health officials said there were issues with vaccine distribution at the Danville center shortly after its March 15 opening, but that those have been addressed.

“Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case,” the departments said in the release. “Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized.”

Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the Blue Ridge Health District, said she expects the district will send out invitations to those pre-registered to make appointments. The invitations will come out in the next week for those in phases 1A and 1B.

“It doesn’t mean we will have vaccines next week, but you will know when your shot is available,” Bonds said, noting that appointments could be made for weeks in the future. “We were told there would be more vaccine available, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.”

Bonds said people should use whatever resources are available to get their vaccine. She noted numerous pharmacies offer the shots, although many are outside of the area.