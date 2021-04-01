Watch Now: Local health district opens vaccine to phase 1c

Those in phases 1a and 1b who have not received an invite can call the BRHD through its COVID-19 hotline at (434) 972-6261 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Goodman said they will be sending invitations out to those in phase 1c over the weekend, so if individuals don't hear from the health district by mid- to late next week, they should contact BRHD.

Ryan McKay, COVID-19 incident commander for the health district, said there are about 7,000 people pre-registered for phase 1c in the state system.

Next week, BRHD is expecting 4,900 first doses and 1,100 second doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4,680 first doses and 1,170 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while the University of Virginia’s Seminole Square vaccine location is expecting 4,680 first doses and 1,170 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“So this increase does not include Johnson & Johnson — we do anticipate there's going to be a significant increase in those doses allocated to us next week, and we'll know more probably by the end of the day tomorrow,” McKay said Thursday.

As of the end of March, 135,000 doses have been administered in the health district and 49,828 people are fully vaccinated, McKay said.