WATCH NOW: 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Local restaurants open up bar seating after restrictions eased

After Northam’s announcement, Richey reopened bar seating at all of his restaurants, but they are still at about 50% or less capacity due to the six-foot spacing between parties required under the governor’s order. Richey said that, on average, his restaurants can fit about two or three parties of up to four people at the bar under these guidelines.

Restaurants and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons, according to the order. The previous version of the order said bar seats and other “congregating areas” of restaurants had to be closed.

Dining and drinking establishments must keep up other precautions, such as regular cleaning and distancing tables.

Richey said that opening bar seating has helped business already because his restaurants are able to serve more people.

“You go in there any day of the week right now and there are people at the bar. There’s something special about sitting at a bar, talking to a bartender, being served in that way. And those who love it, really love it. So it’s great,” he said. “Since the day it was announced, we’ve had people at the bar full time. You could tell that they’re just happy to be back, enjoying their afternoon or evening in that way.”