WATCH NOW: Lee and Jackson statues removed

The crew appeared to have some difficulty in removing the statue, hammering between the statue and base to separate the two. The statue was lifted by a crane at around 9:55 a.m. and workers secured it to the truck around 10:03 a.m.

The crowd, which had at least doubled in size since the removal of the Lee statue, loudly cheered and applauded the crew. Some members of the crowd chanted “f*** white supremacy” as the statue was strapped to the truck.

The Jackson removal took a bit longer than the Lee removal. The crane arrived from Market Street Park at around 8:57 a.m. The road across from the statue was briefly closed to pedestrians to allow the trucks to return to the area after removing the Lee statue.

At around 9:15 a.m., the crew began attaching straps to the body of the statue. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the crew began unscrewing the statue from its base.

Lee statue is removed, 8:30 a.m.

A crowd of onlookers applauded as the statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from its base by a crane and a few workers on a clear, warm Saturday morning; some sang “Hey, hey, goodbye.” A crew then started to load the statue onto a flatbed truck at about 8:12 a.m. and drove away at 8:30 a.m. The crowd applauded and cheered when the truck drove away.