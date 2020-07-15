Progress reporter Allison Wrabel filmed her experience getting a COVID-19 test in Fluvanna County on Monday. Wrabel, who has no symptoms of COVID-19, will get her results in five to seven days.
Interested in getting a COVID-19 test? The TJHD has listed several upcoming dates on their website.
The TJHD offers free PCR testing performed using a nasal swab. They have stated that they are not offering antibody tests at this time. Patients who receive a test through the health district will receive a call with their results within five to seven days after being swabbed.
Anyone over the age of six can receive a free test at any of the drive-thru clinics.
