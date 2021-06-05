WATCH NOW: Hatton Ferry returned to river amid revival efforts for historic barge

SCOTTSVILLE — One of the last poled ferries in the country soon will be under renewed management, as Buckingham County, Historic Buckingham Inc., the town of Scottsville and the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society work to reconstitute an organization to take control.

The Hatton Ferry on the James River near Scottsville began operation in 1870, and the ferry assets recently were gifted from Hatton Ferry Inc. to Buckingham.

“My hope is that we can put together a grassroots community effort to support this, and that’s what it’s going to need,” said Tom Chapman, executive director of the ACHS. “It’s one thing for the historical society to say, this is the only poled ferry in the United States, this is cool … But in terms of what’s cool versus [if] we can find funding and support to actually continue operations, that’s a whole other thing that requires the community to get involved.”

On Saturday, a crane on the Buckingham side of the river lifted the ferry back into the water from the bank it has rested on since it was beached late last year during high water. Uprooted trees became entangled under the barge, breaking the chain holding it to the Albemarle County side of the river, and the ferry floated to the Buckingham side, where it later became stuck.