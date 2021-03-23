WATCH NOW: Friends and community keep local business alive

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, it was just as bad. Restaurants around the country were facing a similar situation. For many, society’s closure would be their business' death blow.

“During the first 12 months of the pandemic, total restaurant and foodservice sales were down $270 billion from expected levels,” said Bruce Grindy, the chief economist for the National Restaurant Association. “This includes the sales shortfall at eating and drinking places, plus a sharp reduction in spending at foodservice operations in sectors such as lodging.”

Association figures showed restaurants across the country lost about $80 billion in sales in March and April alone. For 2020, sales were down $240 billion from expected levels.

Grindy’s figures show that before the pandemic, an average of 59% of adults went out for a sit-down dinner each week. A year later, 37% keep up the habit.

There was a small bright spot, Grindy noted. While an average 58% of adults purchased takeout or delivery for dinner each week before COVID-19, 64% were doing so this month. Still, Virginia saw a loss of more than 57,000 restaurant jobs during the pandemic year, an 18.9% drop in employment.

Despite losing major income sources, White said she got by with a little help from her friends.