WATCH NOW: Friends and community keep local business alive

Nakesha White is still in business despite a year-long battle with a pandemic that battered her bakery and catering service, her restaurant and her local event center.
Now she plans to use the experience to build resiliency into her efforts.
White is the entrepreneur behind Royalty Eats, Royalty Events and Royalty Gourmet Cupcakery Catering as well as the soon-to-open Royalty Coffee, Sandwiches and Pastry. She was just getting her businesses off the ground last year when the pandemic shuttered her operations from March to May, then required her to abide by varying degrees of restriction.
“It was a shock. I mean, you know that things can happen and you might have to close down for a couple of days or even a week or two, but a whole year?” White said, sitting in the Royalty Events space in the Cherry Avenue Shopping Center on Cherry Avenue.
“You put something away for those rainy days, but the pandemic was like hail and snow and rain and everything all together for a year,” she said. “You suddenly learn that your business can be stripped from you in ways you have no control over.”
White opened her catering business in February 2017. The restaurant opened in May 2019. The event center opened a few months later in a suite once occupied by a karate studio and then a tax preparation center.
The event space was borne of White's entrepreneurial spirit and conversations with friends about the difficulty and cost of finding a venue or private room.
The pandemic, however, struck her businesses smack in the revenue stream. Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order last spring, shuttered all event centers and dining rooms. Her catering business faltered as her clients, mostly schools and day programs for children, canceled contracts because they were forced to shut down.
White temporarily closed the businesses to regroup.
“We closed for two weeks to find out what the pandemic was going to do and how we were going to be able to operate during it,” she recalled. “I was thinking about my employees and how they were going to survive. I didn’t know what to do or what to tell them. Some things you have no control over, but I had to think of some way to keep going. It left me in a hard place.”
White, of course was not alone. Bigger, older businesses wilted around her. Wild Wing Café closed its West Main Street restaurant and sports bar after 17 years in business. Downtown Grille closed after 21 years. The Zinburger chain shut down almost all of its restaurants, including Charlottesville, as did Travinia Italian Kitchen and Rocksalt.
One Applebees restaurant closed and recently Wendy’s and Hardee’s fast food joints at the U.S. 29 and Rio Road intersection turned their grills off for good.
Nationally, it was just as bad. Restaurants around the country were facing a similar situation. For many, society’s closure would be their business' death blow.
“During the first 12 months of the pandemic, total restaurant and foodservice sales were down $270 billion from expected levels,” said Bruce Grindy, the chief economist for the National Restaurant Association. “This includes the sales shortfall at eating and drinking places, plus a sharp reduction in spending at foodservice operations in sectors such as lodging.”
Association figures showed restaurants across the country lost about $80 billion in sales in March and April alone. For 2020, sales were down $240 billion from expected levels.
Grindy’s figures show that before the pandemic, an average of 59% of adults went out for a sit-down dinner each week. A year later, 37% keep up the habit.
There was a small bright spot, Grindy noted. While an average 58% of adults purchased takeout or delivery for dinner each week before COVID-19, 64% were doing so this month. Still, Virginia saw a loss of more than 57,000 restaurant jobs during the pandemic year, an 18.9% drop in employment.
Despite losing major income sources, White said she got by with a little help from her friends.
“The landlord did work with me and I appreciate that,” she said. “My catering customers were amazing. I cater for several schools and programs and they shut down, so they didn’t need me, but they didn’t just go away. They thought about me and called to check on me and kept me in the loop about when they might reopen. They told me that I’d have a contract when they did. I felt like I was more than just a vendor.”
Friends and neighbors provided business, ordering take-out and booking birthdays and other personal events when the center reopened.
“I kept my social media up-to-date but I had no idea that I had that large of a following. I had people keeping track of what was going on,” White said. “It felt good to know that people liked and appreciated what I was trying to do and what we were doing. That makes me go even harder.”
White said she’s busier in business now as restrictions are eased, school is back in session and more neighbors sign up for the event center. She’s also preparing for the grand opening of the coffee shop in the first week of April.
At the same time, she’s looking for ways to avoid suffering the fate of so many bigger businesses that had been open much longer.
“I was surprised to see so many go under so quickly,” she said. “Now my goal is to develop savings that I can use for whatever might happen. I want to build enough to pay for a whole year of my rent and employees so if something happens we can keep going.”
White said her businesses are her dream and she wants to make sure that dream keeps coming true.
“This is what I’ve dreamed about and I’ve worked hard for it,” she said. “I don’t want something that happens out of my control make me have to throw away everything I’ve worked for.