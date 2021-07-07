WATCH NOW: Fallen at the Frozen Chosin, Batesville soldier finally coming home

Truslow was not so fortunate. Along with hundreds of other U.S. troops who were captured, killed in action or froze to death at the reservoir, he was declared missing and presumed dead on Dec. 12, 1950.

On June 10, 2021, he was declared found.

Truslow’s remains were identified in a cache turned over to the United States in 2018 after a meeting between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

For Howe, it was a shock.

“I hadn’t heard anything for years and then I got a phone call just after his last living sister died, so I thought maybe it was a scam,” Howe said. “The man was talking about coming out and talking with me about everything. I figured that he probably got information from the obituary for Elwood’s sister, Denona Carver.”

She let him talk.

“I was waiting for him to get to where he was asking for money. When I asked if it would be OK if my grandson, an Army officer, could be there when we met and he said that’d be fine, well, that’s when I realized it was real,” she said.