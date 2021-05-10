WATCH NOW: Carry the Load comes through town, in honor of fallen veterans, first responders

Memorial Day for many means a day off and the start of summer fun, but one group is touring the United States to draw attention to the holiday’s true spirit.

Carry the Load is a group of walkers, hikers and bikers and who make an approximately 15,000-mile trek meant to remember fallen veterans and first responders, according to David Lindsey, the group’s East Coast relay manager.

Founded in 2011 by former Navy Seals Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, the group has expanded its efforts over the years and now leads four flag relays throughout the United States, with plans to expand in the future.

On Monday, the group stopped outside the Kohl’s in Hollymead to spread the word, meeting with locals and media before continuing the rest of their hike. The approximately 64-mile hike Monday saw the group begin in Brandy Station and was expected to end in Keswick.

According to Lindsey, the group’s mission is simple but crucial: remind people of the meaning of Memorial Day and raise funds for the 40 charities that fall under Carry the Load’s banner.