WATCH NOW: BRHD opens vaccination clinic in former Fashion Square JCPenney

So far, 116,443 doses have been administered in the health district and 44,447 people are fully vaccinated, according to the state's dashboard.

Inside the former department store, stanchions snake through the space to give people space to line up indoors at the various stations for registration, vaccination and others. Remnants of the store remain, from artwork on the walls and shelving to mirrored columns and glass merchandise cases.

“One thing that we would want people to know before they come here is that there is a lot of walking,” said Billy Haley, the site coordinator. “That is deliberate. We want to keep people under the roof and not outside the elements.”

From the entrance, there’s about a 200-foot walk to the registration station.

The vaccination area can accommodate up to 30 vaccinators. After receiving a shot, people must wait for 15 to 30 minutes in case they have any adverse reactions. The last stop of the process is to schedule the appointment to receive the second shot.

The district has worked over the last several months to train staff and volunteers — a key step in building the infrastructure necessary to carry out a mass vaccination program.