WATCH NOW: BRHD opens vaccination clinic in former Fashion Square JCPenney

The Blue Ridge Health District has started distributing vaccines at its newest clinic inside the former JCPenney store at Fashion Square Mall.
The 100,000 square-foot facility will allow the district to vaccinate more people consistently and move individuals through the process more efficiently, among other benefits, officials said Wednesday during a tour. The site is open by appointment, and the district isn’t planning to switch to walk-ins in the near future.
“I'm more confident in our ability to do high volume,” said Ryan McKay, the COVID-19 incident commander for the health district. “I think our staff did a tremendous job to navigate a tight space at the Kmart location. It was 9,000 square feet as opposed to the 100,000. “So we feel much more confident in our ability to do maximum volume in this space as compared to the Kmart location.”
Availability of all appointments depend on the amount of vaccine doses, which have been limited since the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out late last year. As supply increases, the district plans to operate 12 hours a day, up to six days a week.
With the opening of the JCPenney site, the district closed its first clinic — a 9,000 square-foot tent in the former Kmart parking lot that opened in early January. As the vaccine opened up to more people, the facility wasn’t meeting the district’s needs. Space was tight inside, the facility wasn’t climate-controlled and people waiting for a shot had to wait outside, making appointments dependent on the weather.
“I think there's a comfort to [the JCPenney] location,” McKay said. “It provides our staff with a space that's less noisy, that's climate-controlled and makes them feel better about where they're going to provide access to the community. … Being in the tent day-in and day-out, well, while it provided what we needed at the time, was really hard for staff working long hours.”
University of Virginia Medical Center is also vaccinating people inside the former Big Lots at Seminole Square. That facility opened at the end of January and has the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,500 people a day.
The district opened the JCPenney location on Tuesday.
“So I think it's good timing, just as we gear up for more vaccine coming in,” McKay said. “It gives them sort of a burst of energy to get us through the next three or four months as we try to vaccinate all adults in the district.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently open to individuals in the phase 1a and 1b priority groups, which includes frontline health care workers, people 65 and older, those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions and some essential workers.
District officials have said those two groups make up about half of the district’s population and that they are looking to move to the next priority group — 1c — soon.
So far, 116,443 doses have been administered in the health district and 44,447 people are fully vaccinated, according to the state's dashboard.
Inside the former department store, stanchions snake through the space to give people space to line up indoors at the various stations for registration, vaccination and others. Remnants of the store remain, from artwork on the walls and shelving to mirrored columns and glass merchandise cases.
“One thing that we would want people to know before they come here is that there is a lot of walking,” said Billy Haley, the site coordinator. “That is deliberate. We want to keep people under the roof and not outside the elements.”
From the entrance, there’s about a 200-foot walk to the registration station.
The vaccination area can accommodate up to 30 vaccinators. After receiving a shot, people must wait for 15 to 30 minutes in case they have any adverse reactions. The last stop of the process is to schedule the appointment to receive the second shot.
The district has worked over the last several months to train staff and volunteers — a key step in building the infrastructure necessary to carry out a mass vaccination program.
“It just really maximizes our ability to utilize the staff that we hire and the volunteers that have gotten trained to vaccinate,” McKay said of the current space.
McKay said the regional emergency operations center team worked at “warp speed” to turn the former store into a vaccination clinic.
After the lease was signed, Haley said it took one week to set up the space.
The lease for the space runs through June 30. The health district and emergency operations center partnered with several groups to make the site possible, including Richard Hewitt, owner of the space, Tim Slagle with Seminole Trail Properties, Albemarle County, and the regional Emergency Communications Center.
McKay said Hewitt has previously expressed interest in providing the space for a clinic. The JCPenney store announced its closure in August and the building, which is a separate parcel from the mall, was bought by Hewitt in October.
The facility is one way the health district is working to vaccinate the nearly 250,000 people in its coverage area. Vaccine clinics are also held in each locality on a weekly basis.
“But we know there's some hard work to do in the community as well there are individuals who can't make it here,” McKay said. “So we continue to work with UVa and our partners in the region to provide that community-based approach to vaccination but the bulk of individuals who have access to transportation and want to come here will certainly be welcome once we have the vaccine to do it.”