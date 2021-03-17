WATCH NOW: Blue Ridge Health District moving vaccine center to JCPenney

Next week, the health district expects to receive around 12,000 doses, most of which will be first doses allocated for individuals in 1B. By the first week of April, the health district expects to start receiving additional vaccines.

Another factor influencing distribution is equity, said Rebecca Schmidt, the health district’s director of partnerships and strategic initiatives.

Several weeks ago, the health district enacted an equity policy. The group reviewed national frameworks and local policies from across the country and across the world, Schmidt said, in order to craft frameworks that can be used to more equitably distribute the vaccine. A two-page document of that framework is currently on the health district’s website.

“We know that first-come, first-serve is not the only strategy we can use if we're going to reach all the people in our district that need the vaccines,” Schmidt said. “[The document] outlines our commitment and what we're advising any providers who receive vaccines to do and that is really to focus on our communities that are at highest risk of hospitalization and death, which in our district is our Black community and our Latino community.”