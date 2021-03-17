WATCH NOW: Blue Ridge Health District moving vaccine center to JCPenney

The Blue Ridge Health District's vaccine center is moving into the former JCPenney store in Fashion Square Mall as the Central Virginia heads toward vaccination phase 1C.
The move was announced during a virtual press conference Wednesday in which health district officials outlined the state of vaccinations and future plans.
The Kmart parking lot has been used since late last year as a hub for mass vaccinations. However, Friday will be the last day the site is used and the JCPenney location will open March 23.
The JCPenney announced its closure in August, becoming the latest victim of a downturn in in big-box retail revenue that is gutting shopping malls across the country.
According to Ryan McKay, the health district’s COVID-19 incident commander, the JCPenney location will allow for more vaccinations and better protection from the elements as the district seeks to wrap up phase 1A and 1B vaccinations.
Additionally, the approximately 100,000 square-foot space allows the health district to staff up to 30 vaccinators at a time and expand operations needed.
“We don't anticipate opening up anything bigger given the volume of vaccines that we're going to receive,” McKay said. “Having JCPenney and the Big Lots location that [the University of Virginia] is managing is going to be enough for us in the Health District and then we'll focus our efforts on additional sites and localities or working in neighborhoods and smaller parts of the community to provide access there.”
On Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health announced that some health districts were expected to move into phase 1C vaccinations this week and next. Phase 1C includes many non-medical essential workers from various industries not included in phase 1B, such as energy, construction, food services and media.
However, according to the BRHD staff, this transition is not expected to happen locally as quickly due to the large percentage of the health district population that falls into phase 1A and 1B categories.
According to Dr. Denise Bonds, medical director of the health district, the two major medical centers and large population of people aged 65 and older have resulted in the area having a considerable number of individuals who met the qualifications for phase 1A and 1B, lengthening the process.
“I think that what you'll see over the next week is that we'll try and quickly offer the remaining groups in phase 1B the opportunity to get vaccinated and hopefully be able to send out a blanket invitation to individuals and 1C fairly shortly after that,” Bonds said.
The health district’s goal is to be open to everyone by mid-April.
According to data presented during the press conference, 74% of pre-registrants aged 65 and older and 16% of high-risk pre-registrants between the ages of 16 and 64 have received at least one vaccine dose. Altogether, 98,140 vaccines have been administered in the health district.
Next week, the health district expects to receive around 12,000 doses, most of which will be first doses allocated for individuals in 1B. By the first week of April, the health district expects to start receiving additional vaccines.
Another factor influencing distribution is equity, said Rebecca Schmidt, the health district’s director of partnerships and strategic initiatives.
Several weeks ago, the health district enacted an equity policy. The group reviewed national frameworks and local policies from across the country and across the world, Schmidt said, in order to craft frameworks that can be used to more equitably distribute the vaccine. A two-page document of that framework is currently on the health district’s website.
“We know that first-come, first-serve is not the only strategy we can use if we're going to reach all the people in our district that need the vaccines,” Schmidt said. “[The document] outlines our commitment and what we're advising any providers who receive vaccines to do and that is really to focus on our communities that are at highest risk of hospitalization and death, which in our district is our Black community and our Latino community.”
Towards the end of the press conference, Kathryn Goodman, a BRHD spokesperson, urged everyone to use the state Health Department’s website to pre-register, regardless of what phase they fall in.
“Whether you fall into phase 1A or 1B or even 1C, we want everyone to be pre-registered because we anticipate an increase in our vaccine supply in the coming weeks and want to be prepared for when we're ready to move into phase 1C to reach out to more individuals,” she said.
Though the number of cases has been trending downward, Goodman said masks and other mitigating methods continue to be encouraged until the health district has reached a vaccination rate of 75%.
As of Wednesday, the health district was reporting 13,887 cases and 557 hospitalizations.