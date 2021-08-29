WATCH NOW: Annual Seas the Day connects veterans and their families with area resources

“The point is to bring the veterans and their families in contact with the different organizations that are available throughout the county and the state so they can meet them and see what’s available to them,” Schuett said.

More than 20 organizations were on hand Sunday, including Blue Star Families of Central Virginia, a group that sends care packages to service members from the area who are deployed and local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

New to this year’s event was the Albemarle County JROTC program, which started a year ago at Monticello High School but is open to high school students throughout the county school division.

First Sgt. David Wilcox said attending the event was a way to give back to veterans.

“And for these young men and ladies to see what veterans in Charlottesville did for them,” he said.

Seas the Day also helped to spread the word about the JROTC program.

So far, about 37 students have signed up. Wilcox said starting the program over Zoom was challenging but having in-person classes this year is already helping. Classes in Albemarle County started last week, and Wilcox said he’s slowly getting to know the students and figuring out uniforms.