Sen. Mark Warner outlined plans for a bill to expand economic opportunity in low-income and minority communities during a virtual meeting with the Piedmont Housing Alliance and other regional financial institutions Tuesday.
The bill, which Warner said he has been working on with his Senate colleagues, is more targeted than previous bills and is part of efforts to help low-income communities and communities of color after the CARES Act expires.
During a digital meeting Tuesday, Warner outlined some of the aspects of the bill and how it aims to help address some perceived issues with paycheck protection plan loans that many businesses received this spring. Many of those loans went through traditional lending institutions, to which Warner said many Black-owned businesses do not have access.
“I think the PPP program was well-intentioned, but as we've seen, the kind of racial inequities that already exist in our financial systems are simply amplified by PPP,” he said. “In particular, Black-owned businesses, which are, the vast majority are our sole proprietors — oftentimes who built their business purely by bootstrapping by using their own capital — they don't, as a group, have as extensive ties to traditional financial institutions.”
As part of a longer-term goal, Warner said he is working to get more capital into community development financial institutions and into Black/Latinx owned banks, allowing those institutions to disperse more capital into communities.
Warner said the main aims of the bill are: direct grants to institutions, such as Piedmont Housing Alliance; establishing more tier-one capital for banks; and establishing a more steady flow of capital by giving those who make loans to sell them off.
Sunshine Mathon, CEO of Piedmont Housing Alliance, said the federal financial response at the beginning of the pandemic had a positive impact and said the absence of those interventions will cause hardship in the future.
“ ... All those interventions are effectively ending or have ended and our most vulnerable community members, in particular low-income communities and communities of color, are on the precipice of significant tragedy,” Mathon said. “In many ways, we all are, because of the nature of the coronavirus and the nature of the work that we all do; we are all interconnected.”
Community development financial institutions play a unique role in the financial sector, Mathon said, by supporting community development and grassroots lending that benefit vulnerable communities throughout Virginia.
Mathon said he supports Warner’s bill, which would provide the kind of capital and loans community development financial institutions need to continue their work and help offset financial disaster after the CARES Act ends.
“Oftentimes, particularly in a surging real estate market like Charlottesville, gentrification pressures are intense and what affordability does remain in the city and in the surrounding urban ring is rapidly disappearing,” he said. “So having the capital to capture homes and properties before they get lost to flippers is a really key aspect of this and having a short term revolving loan fund would be fantastic to facilitate that.”
Chip Boyles, the executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which represents a slew of Central Virginia localities, said community development financial institutions are key to breaking down barriers between urban and more rural areas.
“I don't have to tell you that that's not always been the case, in our area, quite often folks see more of a brick wall between the jurisdictions than a corridor,” Boyles said. “But I believe those brick walls are falling and they're seeing that we have to work together as one unit, and the more that the federal government can do to help build agencies and CDFIs like we're talking about, the more it's going to get out to the rural areas.”
Other representatives, including Kaye Monroe, the vice-chair of the Charlottesville Chamber Minority Business Alliance, also spoke during the meeting and highlighted their interest in learning more about the bill.
Towards the end of the meeting, Warner again highlighted the need for this more targeted financial legislation, which he said he hopes will help offset significant harm to Black-owned small businesses after Labor Day.
“There are around 2.8 million Black-owned businesses in America and about 2 million of those are sole proprietorships,” he said. “We're looking at some projections and as many as 300,000 to 400,000 alone could go under this fall and if we don't make a massive investment then we could lose a generation of progress.”
