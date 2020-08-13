Warner talks racial inequalities with local leaders at in-person meeting

Thursday’s conversation also broached on inequalities in policing, something Warner said he hopes will be addressed by the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which was introduced in June.

According to Warner, the bill is the first comprehensive legislative approach to ending police brutality and changing the culture of law enforcement departments by holding police accountable in court for misconduct, increasing transparency through better data collection and improving police practices and training.

“I actually believe that there’s nothing in this country that we can’t still fix if we put our mind to it and, while not perfect, the Justice in Policing Act — which I was proud to join Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and others to co-sponsor — is a step in the right direction,” Warner said. “I think banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, or making sure that there’s a law enforcement officer that has a history of bad behavior can’t move from one department to another without some record following is long overdue.”

Though she supports the Justice in Policing Act, Brackney said the issues of racial inequality in policing run deep through the criminal justice system and the culture of policing.