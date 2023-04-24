Thomas Jefferson once referred to the Albemarle County Courthouse as "the people's common temple." Built in 1762, the building served as not only the courthouse and the sole voting location, but also as a meeting space for Episcopalian, Presbyterian, Methodist and Baptist believers before they constructed their own sanctuaries.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society will present its "Inside the Walls of Worship Tour," a walking sojourn that also will introduce history fans to Congregation Beth Israel, which is the oldest house of Jewish worship in continuous operation in Virginia, and Christ Episcopal Church, which boasts Tiffany stained-glass windows.

Tour participants are encouraged to sign up ahead of time at https://ACHSwallsofworship.eventbrite.com and arrive early to park and assemble at First Presbyterian Church at 500 Park St. There, people will receive their name tags and meet their tour groups and guides, said Phyllis K. Leffler, who will welcome tour participants to Congregation Beth Israel. In keeping with the spirit of the event, "First Presbyterian generously offered us free parking," she said.

Saturday's tour offers a chance to find out more about a valued component of everyday life for many residents throughout the city's history. Much is known about the political history of Charlottesville and such famous figures as Jefferson, but "this is an opportunity to learn about the soul of this community," Leffler said Monday. "We don't often get to come together and learn about each other's heritages."

At the Albemarle County Courthouse, tour participants will learn from Richard Guy Wilson, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia and the author and editor of a variety of works, including "Buildings of Virginia: Tidewater and Piedmont" and "The Making of Virginia Architecture."

Michael Dickens, a retired pediatrician and Christ Church vestry, will be on hand at Christ Episcopal Church to lead tour members. He is the author of "Like an Evening Gone: A History of Christ Episcopal Church, Charlottesville, Virginia, Upon the Occasion of Its 200th Anniversary."

Leffler, professor emerita at UVa, is the author of "To Seek the Peace of the City: Jewish Life in Charlottesville" and "From Civil War to Civil Rights: The Jewish Experience in Charlottesville." One of the tour's organizers, Leffler is president and chair of the historical society's board.

Her membership at Congregation Beth Israel "gives me a sense of being grounded here in Charlottesville," said Leffler, who has been a member there since shortly after arriving in Charlottesville in 1986. "Every time I walk in the building, I feel grounded in the presence of the ancestors."

"It's an unusual kind of tour, and I think it will help people understand a lot about 19th-century life from a different point of view," Leffler said.

The tour will end with a reception at the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, where history buffs can mingle and find out more about the historical society — and other guided walking tours that are available year-round. Learn more about available tours, including "Downtown Mall," "Maplewood Cemetery," "Secret Cville" and others, by emailing programs@albemarlehistory.org.

"We are rejuvenating ourselves," Leffler said of the historical society.

The tour is $40 per person. Registering early will give organizers more time to make sure your family or club members get to stay in the same tour group, so sign up soon at https://ACHSwallsofworship.eventbrite.com. To inquire about mobility access along the tour, or for other information, email info@albemarlehistory.org or call (434) 296-1492.