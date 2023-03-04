The eighth annual Jimmy “Magic Man” Miller’s Bracket Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. March 13 at the Boar’s Head Resort. The event has sold out, but a waiting list is available.

Panelists will include University of Virginia President Jim Ryan; novelist John Grisham; Macon Gunter, co-host of the Greenlight Podcast; Caroline Darnley, BetFTW managing editor; and UVa Hoops alumna Deborah Stroman. Joe Lunardi, an ESPN bracketologist, will participate via Zoom.

Also on hand will be UVa basketball legend Barry Parkhill, former UVa Women’s Basketball coach Debbie Ryan and UVA’s CavMan. John Freeman, UVA’s director of broadcasting and Voice of the Cavaliers, and NBC29 News anchor Steve Rappaport will serve as hosts.

Guests who sign up after breakfast to join the Magic Man’s Bracket Tournament will be eligible for a variety of prizes, including private practice with the UVa Men’s Basketball team, a basketball signed by head coach Tony Bennett and a giant screen from Crutchfield.

Event proceeds benefit Piedmont CASA, which provides court-appointed special advocates for children and youths in the foster care system. Get details at pcasa.org