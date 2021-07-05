WAHS senior Sears preps for major national rodeo competition

Emily Sears likes to go fast, and later this month, she’ll see just how fast she and her horse Mo can weave through six poles at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sears, a rising senior at Western Albemarle High School, will represent Virginia at the rodeo along with more than a dozen other students. She competed in 13 rodeos throughout the state and from New Jersey to Georgia to qualify for the national finals. She’ll compete in the pole bending event after finishing in the top four in the state.

She’ll travel with her mother, Katie, and Mo to Lincoln for the weeklong rodeo. Qualifying has long been her goal, and this will mark her first trip to the finals. She qualified last year but decided not to go because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to meet all the new people,” Sears said. “It’s the biggest rodeo in the world.”

More than 1,600 contestants from across the country, as well as Mexico, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, are expected to converge in Lincoln from July 18 to 24. They’ll compete for cash and other prizes, including more than $375,000 in college scholarships.