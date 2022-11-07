Vote today, even by mail

It's not too late to vote. Or to even register to vote. Or to vote by mail.

In case you have been sick, or have forgotten, or haven't been able to register, The Daily Progress wants to remind you that you can still vote.

You can even still vote by mail today, but mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or dropped off at your local registrar’s office by 7 p.m.

If you are voting in person today, you must have a valid ID with you. Valid forms of ID include a Virginia driver’s license, a passport or a copy of a current utility bill. Voters without ID will have to sign a statement saying they are the registered voter they claim to be.

And even if you have not registered, you can still vote. People can register to vote up to and including Election Day. Voters will be given a provisional ballot, which will be set aside until elections officials can verify voter registration applications, and counted after.

Find out where to vote by contacting your registrar’s office or by visiting https://gttp.votinginfoproject.org.