Volunteer phone bank helping health district with outreach

A volunteer-led phone bank has been helping the Blue Ridge Health District get people 65 or older registered for vaccines.

The phone bank, which kicked off this month, was organized Kelsey Cowger, with Kathryn Laughon from the University of Virginia School of Nursing and Dr. Paige Perriello, with the goal of doing proactive outreach that health district staff didn’t have the time to do.

“The only time people who were having trouble getting registered were interfacing with the health department is when they were calling on their own and the health department was concerned about all the people who could theoretically be getting missed,” Cowger said. “There are people who don't have great internet access, or live in areas with poor cell signal or people who just didn't know because they haven't been able to get the messaging that's gone up from the health department.”

With a background in political organizing, Cowger said she was no stranger to phone banking and other types of outreach, but had adapted those skills to a COVID-19 reality. With the help of Laughon and Perriello, Cowger said they soon had dozens of volunteers, many of whom were from UVa’s School of Nursing.