An online workshop on community fundraising will be held on Tuesday, hosted by Charlottesville-based nonprofit group Virginia Organizing.

The "Creative Fundraising" workshop will include topics such as grassroots fundraising, events, social media and fundraising committees.

Closed captions, American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will also be provided, according to a Virginia Organizing statement.

The event is part of the “Community Learning and Strategy Sessions” series by Virginia Organizing, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization dedicated to encouraging political participation in Virginia, according to its website.

The virtual event will be held at 7 p.m. through Zoom. Registration for the event is available at https://virginia-organizing.org/join-us-for-class.