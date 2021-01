Albemarle County and the University of Virginia's Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library will hold a virtual presentation of items found in the time capsule that had been under the county's Confederate statue.

The virtual presentation will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.

The time capsule dates to 1909. The county removed the Confederate statue from in front of its courthouse in September.

To watch the presentation, visit bit.ly/3bUG5ze.

— Staff reports