Virginia State Police searching check fraud suspect

The Virginia State Police are looking for a woman suspected of defrauding banks in in Charlottesville, Augusta County and Harrisonburg, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying her.

On Tuesday, VSP released a surveillance image from one of the banks to assist with their search.

State police said the woman in question is accused of walking into four different United Bank branches on Feb. 4 and using a fake ID to cash fraudulent checks. On that day, she collected almost $2,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Investigators believe the suspect is a local resident. Anyone with information about this woman is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-3457 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.