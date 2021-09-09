Virginia Outdoors Foundation, Herring sue over Albemarle conservation easement

In 2018, Schultz purchased one of the parcels that is partially under the VOF easement and, according to the complaint, had knowledge of the easement and the dwelling size restrictions. About 62 of the 145.8 acres are under the foundation’s easement, while the remainder of the property is under a historic preservation easement.

The complaint said Schultz’s property, according to an agreement, can have one of the two 3,000-square-foot homes and alleges that she ignored those requirements and built a home that “greatly exceeds” the size restrictions, at more than 8,700 square feet of livable area.

“When someone buys land that is under an easement, they generally know that there are terms, conditions and restrictions to owning that property and building on it,” Herring said in a news release. “This landowner allegedly completely ignored the terms of the easement put on their land and built a house that greatly exceeded the dwelling size limits. In Virginia, we pride ourselves on protecting our land and keeping it beautiful for generations, and those who choose to disregard those protections and violate an agreement should be held accountable.”