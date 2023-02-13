Equity in education will be the topic of a symposium hosted by the Virginia Law Review Online on Friday.

The full-day event, titled “50 Years After San Antonio Independent School District v. Rodriguez: New and Old Fights for Equity in Public Schools,” will include panels and presentations to explore struggles in the U.S. education system after a landmark Supreme Court decision.

The 1973 ruling held that Texas’ system of using local property taxes to fund its public schools did not violate the Equal Protection Clause and rejected the claim that education is a fundamental right, according to a statement from the law review.

The Virginia Law Review is a student-run legal periodical at the University of Virginia's School of Law.

Free registration for the event is required to attend and is available online. Questions can be emailed to Sydney Stanley at sas5av@virginia.edu.