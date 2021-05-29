Virginia agencies see drop in available foster parents, including in Charlottesville area

“Children of color are more likely to age out of the foster care system and are more likely to experience low educational and job attainment. They are also more likely to experience homelessness than the general public,” she said.

Robinson said DePaul has noticed that families are less likely to be interested in fostering children of color.

“Our focus will be on recruiting families who are open to fostering children of color, as well as providing education during our pre-service training to families,” she said.

Robinson said it’s also harder to find families who are willing to foster teenagers.

“That's one of our main focuses, to help potential foster parents recognize that our older youth are in need of foster care,” she said.

Teens who aren’t able to find foster family placements are more likely to struggle to find jobs and housing after they age out of the system, Robinson said. This contributes to high rates of homelessness among young adults who have recently aged out of foster care.