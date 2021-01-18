Vinegar Hill Magazine's Harris honored at annual MLK event

Harris said he founded the magazine, named after the Black Charlottesville neighborhood that was razed in 1964 in the name of urban renewal, after noticing how local media was portraying the Black community.

“I didn't like the way that it was shaping up and the way that it was portraying the Black community in Charlottesville and so I wanted to give people an alternative, I wanted to give people a choice,” he said in an interview with The Progress.

Harris said he was honored and humbled to receive an award that carries Lugo’s name because of who she was and what she meant to the community.

“Ms. Lugo was one of the best that we have to offer as a community, and she was a warrior for the Black community,” he said. “I don't really think that I should get an award for doing what it is I'm supposed to do, and so I accepted the award on behalf of my family, my neighborhood and my community.”

Before the award was presented, Lugo's sister Pat Edwards spoke, giving background on Lugo’s life and describing her as “loving and generous to a fault.”