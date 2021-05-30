Vietnam veteran from Albemarle who died from effects of Agent Orange to be honored

“He would go ahead and make anonymous donations to their projects, and so a lot of the things that children use at my school were donated by my dad,” she said.

The 2020 ceremony was supposed to be held last June but was moved to this October due to the pandemic. Hermsmeier said she, her sister and their husbands plan to attend.

“We're glad that they're going to be able to go forward with the ceremony, because COVID did cancel a lot of things,” Hermsmeier said. “We were fortunate that his Arlington ceremony was able to go through before COVID hit.”

As he had planned, Braze’s body was donated to the Body Farm at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He has a memorial marker at Arlington National Cemetery to honor his service.

“His final action was still giving — ‘service to your country’ carried all the way through his death,” Hermsmeier said. “He wanted to make sure that if somebody could learn something from, you know, studying his body, then by all means he wanted them to do so.”

