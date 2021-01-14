 Skip to main content
Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 250 Bypass identified
Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 250 Bypass identified

Police on Thursday identified the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash on the U.S. 250 Bypass near the Locust Avenue interchange.

According to Charlottesville police, Anthony Douglas Cureton, 49, of Albemarle County, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to the three-vehicle crash on the bypass.

"At this time, it appears a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on the [U.S] 250 Bypass when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound," police said in a news release. 

Cureton was driving the Hyundai, police said, and the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police said a portion of the bypass was closed for nearly four hours to reconstruct the crash and collect evidence.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by city police.

— Staff reports

