Verizon Wireless customers across the Charlottesville area were without service Thursday after a fiber was cut.

“Our engineers are en route to fix the fiber and restore service as soon as possible,” Steve Van Dinter, a Verizon spokesman, told The Daily Progress. “We do not have an estimated time for service restoration.”

The outage was affecting more than 1,500 customers as of noon, according to real-time outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Downdetector is powered by user reports, and Verizon did not answer questions regarding the scope of the outage.

The emergency communications center for the city, surrounding Albemarle County and the University of Virginia urged residents attempting to contact 911 to keep calling or texting.

“We may be unable to call you back,” the center tweeted from its official account.

Van Dinter encouraged Verizon customers affected by the outage to enable Wi-Fi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls until service is restored. More information on Wi-Fi calling is available at https://www.verizon.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs/.

Van Dinter said he is expecting another update later Thursday afternoon.

With a 31% market share, Verizon is the second-largest telecommunications company and provider of mobile phone services in the U.S. after AT&T, based on subscriber data from the companies' quarterly earnings reports.