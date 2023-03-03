The Virginia Department of Transportation is investigating a reported, slow-moving rock slide on U.S. 29 just west of Charlottesville.

The sliding rocks were spotted near the Fontaine Avenue Extended ramp along U.S. 29 North.

The department said it had received a work order this week from someone claiming the rocks had “been moving for a few months, but made significant progress this past weekend.”

“Had there been an incident, we would’ve known about it,” VDOT spokeswoman Sharon Ketcham told The Daily Progress.

Ketcham said that Mark Shifflett, the maintenance operations manager for the Charlottesville residency for VDOT, was scheduled to examine the rock slide on Thursday.

It is unclear if he made it there to do so.

“If it’s something that is immediately dangerous, they get on it right away,” Ketcham said. “I know that because I make the traffic alerts.”