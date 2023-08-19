The Virginia Department of Transportations has extended the deadline for two surveys regarding potential projects in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The agency is asking community members to provide feedback on the stretch of Barracks Road between Georgetown Road and Emmet Street as well as Ivy Road, including the interchange with U.S. 29.

Both studies “will focus on improving roadway safety, reducing traffic congestion, improving access, and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users,” VDOT said in a statement.

Recommendations will be used to apply for Smart Scale funding.

Smart Scale is data-driven prioritization process that evaluates potential transportation projects based on key factors such as how they improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development, promote efficient land use and affect the environment.

The surveys’ original deadline was this past week, but it was extended to next Friday.

The Ivy Road survey can be found online at https://vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/culpeper/cu-23-09.asp.

The Barracks Road survey can be found online at https://vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/culpeper/cu-23-08.asp.