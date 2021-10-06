 Skip to main content
VDH to open vaccination clinic in former Big Lots store
VDH to open vaccination clinic in former Big Lots store

Seminole Square vaccine clinic 2

The University of Virginia Health System COVID-19 vaccination center at Seminole Square was closed earlier this year, but the Virginia Department of Health is planning to set up a similar operation in the site, which will open Oct. 12.

 Sanjay Suchak/University of Virginia

The Virginia Department of Education will open a community vaccination center next week inside the former Big Lots store at Seminole Square, the Blue Ridge Health District announced Wednesday.

The University of Virginia previously used that storefront for a vaccination center, which was closed earlier this year.

The Blue Ridge Health District is currently running a vaccination clinic inside the former J. Crew store at Fashion Square Mall.

The VDH center will be managed and run by AshBritt – IEM, an emergency management contractor that has partnered with the state to help with the mass vaccination campaign.

The Big Lots site is located at 393 Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville.

The three currently approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available for free at the Big Lots site along with booster shots for those who are eligible.

The establishment of the new center comes as the state and health district are gearing up for the possible approval of the vaccine for children under 12 years old.

People can get a shot by either showing up or making an appointment in advance.

To make an appointment, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and many other languages.

The site will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For those with questions about the vaccine or who need help scheduling an appointment, call the BRHD Hotline at (434) 972-6261.

