VDH to open vaccination clinic in former Big Lots store

The Virginia Department of Education will open a community vaccination center next week inside the former Big Lots store at Seminole Square, the Blue Ridge Health District announced Wednesday.

The University of Virginia previously used that storefront for a vaccination center, which was closed earlier this year.

The Blue Ridge Health District is currently running a vaccination clinic inside the former J. Crew store at Fashion Square Mall.

The VDH center will be managed and run by AshBritt – IEM, an emergency management contractor that has partnered with the state to help with the mass vaccination campaign.

The Big Lots site is located at 393 Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville.

The three currently approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available for free at the Big Lots site along with booster shots for those who are eligible.

The establishment of the new center comes as the state and health district are gearing up for the possible approval of the vaccine for children under 12 years old.

People can get a shot by either showing up or making an appointment in advance.