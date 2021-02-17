Vaccine recipients wait in line for hours as registration glitch causes huge lines a Kmart site

The district is currently receiving 2,850 doses a week to be used for the first shot.

The vaccine is open to people in the 1a and 1b priority groups, which together make up about half of the district’s population. Within 1b, the district is focusing on people 75 and older and three categories of essential workers: police, fire and hazmat; corrections, homeless shelter and child care employees; and teachers and staff at public and private schools.

So far, 60,709 doses have been administered in the health district, and 16,394 people have received both doses.

Kishony and Bowers signed up after receiving an email from the health district. Bowers, 71, said the online system was great.

“But it was a little less than great when we got here just because I think they oversold it,” she said. “But the people in line have been fabulous. I think everybody has been trying to make the most of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple brought lawn chairs to sit in as they waited.

Those in line traded theories, including appointment shuffling related to Thursday’s winter storm, about what had caused the turnout.