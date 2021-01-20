Vaccine questions abound locally

The state’s vaccine management system allows eligible individuals to make an appointment at vaccine clinics outside of the health district they work in. Thus, people have traveled to as far as Harrisonburg after making an appointment only to find out it was canceled.

“I understand this is a really frustrating process for the public and we're trying to get as much information on our website and as much clarity as we can,” Bonds said. “I know people have tried to call the hotline and all they have gotten is a busy signal because they literally have received hundreds of calls over the last week.”

That state is moving to a new vaccine management system that should help with that problem, Bonds said.

The district’s COVID-19 hotline, which is also a resource for people to ask general questions and schedule testing appointments, has been overwhelmed recently and unable to handle the call volume, health district spokeswoman Kathryn Goodman said.

To help with that, the hotline staff was increased from four to 15 over the weekend, and they moved to a larger location. That hotline number is (434) 972-6261.