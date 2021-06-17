Vaccine clinic at JC Penney will move to smaller Fashion Square storefront

They’re closing up shop and moving just down the mall.

The Blue Ridge Health District’s mass vaccination site at the former JC Penney store in Fashion Square mall will be closing June 24. The district will open a new, albeit smaller, site in another mall storefront June 28.

“It’s been critical in terms of providing vaccines, but we’ve been finding diminishing demands for first-dose appointments,” Ryan McKay, of the health district, said of the former department store site. “That signaled the idea that we need to change to either smaller locations or mobile efforts needed to conduct outreach to get people to overcome hesitancy and to really meet where people are to provide them with easier access to the vaccine.”

McKay said in a virtual town hall Thursday that a new vaccine clinic will open up in the mall.

“We are relocating to a smaller location in the old J. Crew site, where we will provide vaccines four days a week,” McKay said, adding that vaccines will be offered on Monday and Thursday evenings. “We’ll be here for the foreseeable future and offer vaccine as long as demand warrants the use of those resources.”