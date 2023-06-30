The University of Virginia is upgrading its 20-year-old medical helicopter.

Pegasus is UVa’s air and ground emergency service transport service that provides care to critically ill or injured patients though either an air or ground transport service. The program is nearly 40 years old, according to Gregory Cassis, field operations supervisor.

“We’re really excited,” Cassis told The Daily Progress. “This is a 39-year-old program, and we’re very excited about the next phase of it.”

As part of that next phase, the Pegasus service’s AgustaWestland AW109 will be replaced with an Airbus EC145e.

One of the biggest differences between the two aircraft is just that, the new one is bigger. It can transport up to four providers and one patient, whereas the old helicopter could only transport two providers and one patient, said program manager Jermaine Clayborne.

“It will allow us to provide care easier in the back, because our crews have more room to move around while they’re treating the patient,” Cassis said.

Additional space also means less time spent on scene, according to Clayborne.

“Things that we used to have to do on scene to stabilize the patient before we can move them, we can now put them in the aircraft and manage them in the aircraft because we have much more room to work,” said Jermain. “So it requires less on-scene stabilization, and we can more rapidly leave the side of the road or the bedside and do additional work in the aircraft that we didn’t previously have the space to do.”

The new aircraft comes with a few tweaks to training, according to Cassis.

“So while the job is the same, it’s just getting used to new systems for doing those things,” Cassis said. “New radios, new GPS systems, things like that, that we’re learning to operate.”

The helicopter, pilots and mechanics are all provided by Metro Aviation, while the hospital provides the medical equipment and supplies, according to Clayborne.

“So, they [Metro Aviation] handle all of the operations aspects and make sure we’re compliant with all the FAA regulations and handle the safety aspects, and UVA really just focuses on the patient care aspect.”

The name Pegasus originated from a contest held by UVa Medical Center and was chosen because of stories of the mythical Pegasus saving lives, according to UVa Health.

“Obviously, it’s 20 years newer and while our mechanics do an amazing job with the upkeep on the old helicopter, replacing parts and things like that, some of the avionics are far improved from what we were used to,” Cassis said.