UVa will prohibit hospital visitation starting Thursday night

Citing a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, University of Virginia Health officials are implementing a ban on visitors at the UVa Medical Center and transitional care hospital beginning 9 p.m. Thursday.

Health officials will also restrict visitors to the emergency department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedure areas at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3 and are also closing all public spaces to the public, including the hospital lobby, cafeteria and waiting rooms.

“The visitation policy changes are part of UVa Health’s efforts to protect the health of our patients and team members,” said spokesman Josh Barney in a statement released Thursday morning. “UVa Health also continues to encourage all community members to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.”

Some exceptions may be made for exceptional circumstances, Barney noted. For pediatric patients, and patients with disabilities, one adult designated visitor may be with the patient 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, emergency department visit or outpatient visit or procedure.

Patients facing the end of their lives may have two designated adult visitors with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.