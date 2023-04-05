On Thursday, the University of Virginia School of Law’s Center for Criminal Justice will hold an event featuring “The Visiting Room Project” for a look into the stories of the people serving life sentences.

Featuring more than 100 filmed interviews with people incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary, the project is a digital experience that invites the public to sit face to face with people serving life sentences and hear their stories, according to the law school.

The event will feature speaker Reginald Dwayne Betts. A poet, lawyer and author, Betts is also the founder and director of Freedom Reads, which distributes books to prisons in order to create libraries.

After Betts’ keynote address, there will be a screening of compiled interviews from the project. The event will also feature a panel discussion featuring interviewees from the project, the father of the victim in one of the cases and the project’s co-creator Marcus Kondkar.

The event is free and open to the public. It is planned to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the School of Law’s Caplin Pavilion. A reception is scheduled to follow.