UVa Veteran's Day service to include rifle salute, silent vigil

Alternating two at a time every 15 minutes, they will walk rite at UVa’s McIntire Amphitheater until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ending the ceremony with an address from retired USAF Lt. Gen. Tad J. Oelstrom and the honor guard’s volley.

The traditional rifle salute involves seven rifles firing three volleys in unison. The long guns are loaded with blanks, cartridges with powder but no projectile, and are loud, but safe.

Although the rifles will not fire live ammunition, they are functional weapons and as such must be properly stored and securely locked, Hough said. Because UVa does not have the proper facilities to store and train with the weapons, its cadets cannot perform the salute themselves.

Virginia Tech’s long-established ROTC corps of cadets has the facilities, however.

“I had reached out to the Gregory Guard before we heard from the Air Force Honor Guard that they would be able to come. That’s a pretty big deal, but we kept in touch with Virginia Tech, just in case,” Hough said. “Luckily, the corps at Tech was willing to fill in at the last minute.”

The ceremonies are not usually controversial but last year a decision by UVa officials to nix the rifle volley was met with widespread community outcry from veterans.