UVa to test emergency notification system Tuesday morning

The University of Virginia will test its public alert system on Tuesday morning.

The UVa siren and public address system is scheduled to be activated at 10:50 a.m., according to the university. Both will audible on and near Grounds, UVa has said. An “all clear” is scheduled to be issued at 11 a.m.

The test is also expected to include email and texted alerts sent to students, faculty, staff and UVA Health workers. A similar text message will also be sent to other members of the public who have signed up for mobile alerts, the university said.

In addition, messages will appear on various screens on Grounds and across UVa websites, the school said. Tweets will be sent from the accounts of @UVA_EM and @UVAPolice, and messages will be sent from the Guardian Safety App and the Vocera app, according to UVa.

“We understand that this test might be somewhat unsettling for members of the community given the tragic incident last November, but this routine testing is important to be sure that our systems are in good working order when we need to use them,” said the university's Chief of Police Timothy Longo and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Davis in a joint statement.

Members of the public who are not students, faculty, staff or UVa Health workers who would like to receive text alerts can sign up online at https://uvaemergency.virginia.edu/uva-alerts/uva-alerts-public.

Questions about the university’s emergency notification system can be directed to the UVa Office of Emergency Management at uvaem@virginia.edu or (434) 982-0565. Questions about the UVa Medical Center emergency notification system can be directed to healthsystemEM@virginia.edu or (434) 982-3196.