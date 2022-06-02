UVa to test emergency notification system June 7

Next week, the University of Virginia will test its emergency notification system, which includes a siren and public address system as well as text alerts.

The test will be held from 10:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 7. The siren will sound at 10:50 a.m. and then all-clear will be given at 11 a.m. The system is tested once a semester and shares information about threats on Grounds as well as how to stay safe.