UVa to begin COVID vaccinations for ages 12-15 Friday

The University of Virginia Health System will offer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 through 15 beginning Friday, following the federal government’s recent authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, officials said.

The shots are being given at UVa’s vaccination center at Seminole Square, located at 393 Hillsdale Drive. Plenty of free parking is available outside the center’s entrance and both Jaunt and Charlottesville Area Transit offer free transportation to and from the site.

Appointments are required, however, and can be made by calling (434) 297-4829 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday or at myshot.healthsystem.virginia.edu.

— Staff reports