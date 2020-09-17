UVa, TJHD detail agreement to hire more case investigators, share data

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Virginia is paying $177,533 to the Thomas Jefferson Health District to support seven new staff members who will be responsible for investigating all UVa-affiliated positive cases of COVID-19.

The health district announced Thursday the details of a memorandum of understanding between UVa and the Virginia Department of Health that outlines the funding, guidelines for data sharing and how university staff will assist with the contact tracing process, among other provisions, according to a news release.

TJHD spokeswoman Kathryn Goodman said the MOU, which was signed Aug. 24 and is effective through Dec. 31, solidifies a partnership with VDH, TJHD and UVa and comes as students officially returned to Grounds last week.

“We would handle UVa cases anyways, as we manage all COVID cases in the community, but this allows for TJHD to hire additional staff to help specifically with UVa investigations/contact tracing,” she said.

The team of case investigators and contact tracers supported by UVa funding will help manage positive cases related to UVa and its close contacts. The investigators who work directly with someone who tests positive will have information about quarantine and isolation resources at UVa and provide those recommendations about what a person should do.