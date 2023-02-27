A team of University of Virginia graduate students has been named a finalist in an international urban design competition.

The Urban Land Institute’s Hines Student Competition offers teams two weeks to propose a development program for a U.S. city. This year teams were asked to create a concept for a mixed-income, mixed-use community in North Charleston, South Carolina.

UVa’s team of Vishal Jayan, James Williams, Andre Rezaie, John Ward and Chinar Ravindra Balsaraf is one of four finalists for their proposal, “The Quilt.” The design features components such as public transit connectivity, pedestrian-friendly areas and increased access to the waterfront, according to an Urban Land Institute statement.

In the final stage of the competition, the team will pitch a completed design before a jury on April 6. The UVa team will compete against two teams from Harvard and one team from UC Berkeley, with a winner being announced that same day. The winning team will receive a $50,000 prize, with the remaining finalists winning $10,000.