UVa surgeon warns of mower danger in wake of recent serious injuries to three children

Reports surface every year of children run over by riding lawnmowers that were moving in reverse or mowers tipping over on the operator. The safety commission cites riding mowers as the largest source of mower injuries. Boys under 16 make up the vast majority of those injured, according to the commission.

“All three injuries treated at UVa so far this year involved riding mowers,” Romness said. “A lot of times, it’s the kid running out toward the mower, slipping and going under the mower, or the operator not knowing the child is behind the mower and putting it in reverse and running them over.”

Studies by the orthopedic society, the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show objects — from sticks and stones to nuts and bolts — can become mower-propelled missiles, resulting in serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

With an engine speed of about 2,900 rotations per minute, the mower blades spin about 48 times a second at an estimated speed of 200 mph. Studies show the mower blades can throw rocks and objects at nearly 400 feet per second and strike with the blunt-force impact equal to the energy of a bullet from a .357 magnum revolver.