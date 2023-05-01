A power outage at the University of Virginia hit the school’s data centers and resulted in a “major network outage” on Monday morning that was largely restored by mid-afternoon.

The power outage occurred in the early morning hours Monday and was restored before 4 a.m., according to UVa spokesman Brian Coy. However, he said, it took longer than that for the university to address “the downstream impacts on IT systems.”

The outage took down many of the school’s base information technology systems, such as inbound phone calls and applications that require NetBadge authentication such as WorkDay and Collab.

UVa’s information technology department reported on Twitter just before 3:30 p.m. that the school’s systems and applications had been restored.

“The power outage and resulting network outage require two short follow-up maintenances: 1. Mon., May 1, 6-7 p.m. (no expected downtime) 2. Tues., May 2, 10-11 p.m. (expected downtime of <20 min.),” IT tweeted.

Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton told The Daily Progress on Monday afternoon that “the issue was on the UVa side of the service.”

Coy said “fallen trees on power lines” were to blame for the outage.

Both the university and UVa Medical Center operated under normal conditions on Monday, and academic division classes were being held as scheduled.