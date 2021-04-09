UVa students will get vaccination invitations next week

“I think what UVa is going to be facing is similar to what a lot of institutions will be facing as we enter into the fall, and it’s a little premature to say exactly what that landscape will look like,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, the UVa Medical Center’s director of hospital epidemiology.

“The first step is that everybody has the opportunity to receive the vaccine. We are in that transition where we are at the precipice of being about to do that,” he said.

Sifri said the school and the community at-large are working to give everyone a shot at a shot.

“The next two months are really going to be important to try and vaccinate everybody who has not had an opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said. “Where we’re at in terms of our community [vaccinations] may inform exactly what kind of measures we consider as we move into the fall.”

Sifri said some schools across the country are putting into place COVID vaccine requirements for students to graduate or enter the school. That could be problematic, however, because the COVID vaccines are available under emergency authorization and not licensed by the Food and Drug Administration.