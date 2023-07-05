Current and former students of color of the University of Virginia are as divided as most Americans on the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn affirmative action at colleges nationwide.

Those that believed in its level-setting promise are disheartened by the ruling, and those that questioned its effectiveness feel it is time to consider other, more race-blind, admissions practices.

One thing they agree on: Their accomplishments at the university and beyond should not be credited to a policy of race-conscious admissions, but rather to their own hard work.

The Supreme Court ruled on June 28 that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were both unlawful under the Constitution. UNC was found to have violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, while Harvard was found to have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The decision puts to an end a 50-year policy of race-conscious admissions in favor of race-blind admissions.

This is not a good time to think about race blindness, said Nate Anteneh a rising fourth-year at UVa studying biology.

“We're so far behind, like mile-wise,” Anteneh told The Daily Progress. “I don't think now is the time to start thinking about race blindness or equity. It's not equity. We're far behind. So for them to take away affirmative action is kind of like I expected it, if i’m being honest, I just didn't expect it to happen so soon.”

Anteneh said affirmative action allowed him as a prospective student to shed light on his merits and highlight his achievements through a lens of lived experiences and circumstances.

The practice also helped admissions contextualize Anteneh’s background.

“I believe I could have easily been overlooked if I was any other student,” Anteneh said. “I think that’s what makes affirmative action great, it allows for admissions to look at more factors of what makes a great student. I like to believe I got into UVa with my own merit, but with affirmative action, I believed it allowed the admissions team to look at me in a broad scope and appreciate me more.”

Though helpful, race-conscious admissions is not the sole criterion in admissions and it doesn’t distract from a student’s accomplishments, Anteneh said.

“For people to downplay the achievements of students just because of their race is disheartening, and it's unfair and I feel like Black students and other people of color should be happy and confident with their achievements and feel like they belong at their universities,” Anteneh said.

Affirmative action allowed attributes such as income, generation status as well as race factor into a competitive admissions process at a predominantly White school for Tresure Gary.

The playing field would have never been even without affirmative action, said Gary, a UVa graduate who studded commerce on a full scholarship.

“I know some students there whose parents went there, their grandparents went there, their great-grandparents went there, and then you have other students who knew they wanted to go to UVa since maybe middle school, so they knew the things that they needed to do to make sure they got in,” Gary told The Daily Progress. “And then you have a student like me who is a first-generation, Black student, who didn't have anyone I could reach out to and ask questions — ‘What should I put on my college application?’ ‘What should I be doing?’ — and I think affirmative action makes sure that's taken into account.”

But there are others who are more skeptical of that claim.

Rising second-year Seonbin Song agreed that affirmative action helped level the playing field but questioned the extent.

“I do think that affirmative action plays a significant role in leveling the playing field in higher education, though of course, as most people won’t be going through higher education in the first place, it’s disputable how much affirmative action truly levels the whole playing field,” Song told The Daily Progress.

Song said he questions how much affirmative action played a role in his own admissions, especially in light of Asian Americans’ history with race-conscious admissions in the U.S.

The recent Supreme Court ruling regarding Harvard was specifically based on the alleged use of race as a factor in admissions that discriminated against Asian American applicants.

“While I am not aware of UVa’s specific affirmative action policy, I am aware of a generally accepted notion that universities may discriminate against Asian American applicants using their affirmative action systems,” Song said. “That said, I’m generally skeptical of such claims, and on a personal level, I don’t think race was at all the swinging factor in regard to my admission to UVa, nor what I’ve achieved while there.”

UVa is still committed to the goal of diversity even if the “ability to pursue that goal is constrained,” the school said in a statement regarding the recent court decision.

“Our goal is to prepare students to lead in a complex and dynamic world, and one of the ways we achieve that goal is to offer them as many opportunities as possible to exchange ideas and perspectives with people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives,” UVa said.