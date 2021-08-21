UVa students likely undercounted in 2020 census

“The census race/ethnicity data is usable but cannot be compared with previous race/ethnicity data because of the changes in the categories and how the census published the data,” he said.

In the 2020 census, the bureau added the opportunity for people who identify as white and Black to add a specific origin, which could change how people were categorized.

“But the other thing is, I think some people are going to joke that the census was sort of a ‘23andMe census,’” Lombard said, referring to the increase in DNA ancestry testing over the last decade. “If you looked at the same age cohort in 2014 in 2019, you'd find that over that five-year span, there was an increase in the amount identifying as more than one race. So there's definitely a social change going on. Maybe it's a DNA test, but it could just be socially in general — there's not any sort of stigma about being multiracial, while a generation or two ago there might have been.”

In Albemarle and Charlottesville, the number of people who identified as two or more races had been 2.4% and 3% of the population, respectively, in 2010, and now those figures are 7% and 7.7%, respectively.

In Albemarle, magisterial districts and some voting precincts likely will change with the new numbers.